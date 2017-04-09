President, PM greet nation on Mahavir Jayanti

New Delhi, President Pranab Mukherjee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted the nation on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti.

“Greetings to all my fellow countrymen in India and abroad on the auspicious occasion of Mahavir Jayanti,” Mukherjee tweeted.

He said: “Bhagwan Mahavira’s philosophy of ahimsa, truth, compassion and non-violence are of increasing relevance in today’s world.”

The President urged the people to “imbibe his teaching of right faith, right knowledge and right conduct” in uniting and building a “society free from violence, terrorism and exploitation”.

Modi tweeted: “Greetings on Mahavir Jayanti. We recall the noble teachings of Lord Mahavir, which continue to guide generations.”

Mahavir, born in Bihar in 599 BC, was the 24th and last Jain Tirthankara (spiritual teacher).