Being single is like being born again: Freida Pinto

Los Angeles, India-born US-based actress Freida Pinto, who was earlier in a relationship with actor Dev Patel for seven years, is currently single. She says it feels like she is born again.

“For the first time, I finally understand the concept of self-love and self-care. I’m single and happy, and busy. I haven’t been single for a long time. It’s like being born again,” Pinto told dailymail.co.uk.

Freida and Dev, who started dating during the filming of “Slumdog Millionaire”, which released in 2008, parted ways in December 2014.

“You can be with someone and it can be really good for your growth. That’s what Dev was for me. The seven years I was with him were so impactful. But I ended up being single when I started thinking about these other things,” she said.