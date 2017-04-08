Truckers’ strike called off as IRDA accepts key demand

Truckers in south India called off their week-long strike while the plans for nation-wide strike from Saturday midnight were dropped after their main demand was accepted by India’s insurance regulator.

The breakthrough came during the talks between leaders of truckers’ associations and Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (IRDA) officials here on Saturday.

IRDA agreed to reduce the hike in third-party insurance premium rate from 50 percent to 27 percent.

During the two rounds of talks earlier, the regulatory authority had stuck to its stand of not reducing the hike.

This was one of the main demands of South Zone Motor Transporters’ Welfare Association, other associations and the All India Confederation of Goods Vehicle Owners’ Association, which had called for a nation-wide strike from Saturday midnight.

Truckers in five states and union territory Puduchery were on strike for last one week to press for various demands. The strike had badly movement of goods across the region and was beginning to have an impact on supply of essentials.

Truckers were also urging their respective states to address state specific issues. Transport operators in Telangana had called off the strike on Friday, following successful talks with the state Transport Minister.

Auto-rickshaw owners and drivers in Hyderabad and other towns of Telangana observed a day-long strike on Saturday, to demand rollback of hike in third party insurance premium.