Saying ‘talaq’ three times will not lead to divorce: Vice-President’s wife

Amid the ongoing nationwide debate over triple talaq, Salma Ansari, the wife of Vice President Hamid Ansari, said on Saturday that just saying ‘talaq’ thrice does not amount to a divorce.

“There can be no talaq just because someone says ‘talaq, talaq, talaq’ three times,” she said, and also urged Muslim women to read the Quran thoroughly instead of relying on clerics for their views on Islam.

“Whatever maulanas said you think it’s true. You read the Quran in Arabic but never read its translations. Women should read the Quran, contemplate, gain knowledge what the Shariat says and not just follow anyone blindly,” she told reporters here after participating in a programme at Chacha Nehru Madarsa run by Aligarh’s Al Noor charitable society.

Triple talaq – a controversial Muslim practice in the subcontinent – has been challenged in the Supreme Court. It is an Islamic practice where a man can divorce his wife by saying “talaq,” the Arabic word for divorce, three times.