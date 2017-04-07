No tampering with EVM found in Madhya Pradesh: EC

The Election Commission said on Friday that no anomaly or tampering was found to have been done with the Electronic Voting Machine used for demonstration for an assembly bypoll in Ater constituency in Madhya Pradesh.

An Election Commission release said a special inquiry team led by Andhra Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer Bhanwar Lal has submitted its report on the matter.

“The team found no anomaly or tampering with the EVM and VVPAT used during demonstration in Ater (Bhind) on March 31. The inquiry was instituted to probe all aspects of allegations raised in the media and by political parties,” the poll panel said.

The Congress, in its complaint to the Election Commission, had referred to media reports that said voter-verified paper audit trail (VVPAT) during the EVM demonstration showed the Bharatiya Janata Party as the party voted for even when two different buttons were pressed.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had also made similar allegations.