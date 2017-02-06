One killed, 30 injured as bus overturns in MP

Bhopal, One person was killed and 30 others were injured after the driver lost control over his speeding bus and the public carrier overturned in Narsinghpur district of Madhya Pradesh.

Of the 30persons injured, two are in a critical condition, said a police official.

“The accident occurred around 9 a.m. The private bus was going from Saikheda to Pandhurna. The driver ran away,” the police official told IANS.

According to the passengers, the driver was driving the bus at a high speed and lost control over it. The bus overturned when the driver suddenly slammed on the breaks.