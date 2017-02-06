Fresh snowfall HP, cold wave intensifies

The cold wave sweeping Himachal Pradesh intensified as tribal areas and other higher hills experienced fresh spell of snowfall while intermittent rains lashed the mid and lower hills, causing further drop in mercury.

The MeT department said 45 cm to 60 cm snowfall was recorded in high-altitude tribal areas and mountain passes.

Keylong, Kalpa and Udaipur received 29 cm, 15 cm and 12 cm of snow respectively while Khadrala recorded 4 cm of snow.

Widespread rains lashed the mid and lower hills of the state.

Chamba, Kheri, Saloni, Dalhousie and Seobagh in Chamba district received 48 mm, 42 mm, 41 mm , 34 mm and 32 mm rains respectively.

The state witnessed a cloudy day and the pale sun failed to warm up the region as strong icy winds lashed the mid and lower hills.

Avalanche threat loomed large in tribal areas, reeling under piercing cold wave conditions with mercury staying at 12 to 20 degrees Celsius below freezing point. People have been advised not venture out, the department said.

Keylong and Kalpa recorded minimum temperatures at minus 2.9 degrees Celsius and minus 1.8 degrees Celsius, followed by Manali 1.0 degrees Celsius and Shimla 3.7 degrees Celsius.

There was no significant change in day temperatures and Sundernagar was the hottest at 21.0 degrees Celsius, followed by Una 20.8 degrees Celsius and Bhuntar 20.5 degrees Celsius.

The MeT has predicted rains and snow at isolated places in mid and higher hills over next three days as a fresh western disturbance likely to affect western Himalayan region.