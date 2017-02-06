Director post lying vacant in 14 of 20 IIMs

The post of Director is lying vacant in 14 out of 20 Indian Institutes of Management, including those in Bangalore and Kozhikode, the HRD ministry today said.

Other IIMs where the post of Director is vacant are Ranchi, Raipur, Udaipur, Tiruchirappalli, Amritsar, Sirmaur, Bodh Gaya, Sambalpur, Nagpur, Visakhapatnam, Jammu and Rohtak, Minister of State for HRD Mahendra Nath Pandey said in written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha.

“However, the Directors of the mentor IIMs are looking after the seven new IIMs (Amritsar, Amritsar, Sirmaur, Bodh Gaya, Sambalpur, Nagpur, Visakhapatnam and Jammu) till the appointment of a regular Director,” the minister said.

For other IIMs, the tenure of the outgoing director has been extended or the senior-most professor of the institute has been given additional charge of the post of Director, he added.