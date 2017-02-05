Blind T20 World Cup: India beat Australia by 124 runs

Opener Sunil helped India to beat Australia by 124 runs in the ongoing Twenty20 World Cup for the Blind at the Rajagiri College here on Sunday.

Sunil was in supreme form as he smashed 163 not out off 72 balls with 29 fours against the visitors.

Put in to bat, India piled up a massive score of 272 in their allotted 20 overs with another opener Muhammed Farhan hitting 53 off 35 balls before being retired hurt.

Iqbal Jafar scored a quick fire 30 of 13 balls.

Chasing a mammoth 273, the visitors were bowled out for 144. Daniel James Pritchard was the top scorer with 32, followed by Matthew James Cameron (27).

Skipper Ajay Kumar Reddy picked up two wickets for 11 runs.

The hosts will now face New Zealand on Tuesday at Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) Stadium in Bhubaneswar