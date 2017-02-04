Tremendous pressure as newcomer in Bollywood: Sapna Pabbi

Mumbai, Actress Sapna Pabbi says film industry can be an extremely challenging place especially for newcomers.

The actress, who made her big screen debut in Vishesh Film’s “Khamoshiyan”, says one goes through a lot of emotions during their initial days in the industry.

“When you come to the industry, specially for a female, it’s quite a whirlwind. Especially when things take off, you think ‘I want to be a heroine, I am getting roles, my debut film is out, so I need to do a big banner project,'” Sapna told PTI.

“The pressure has always been there. I did get carried away with it at some point but now not really. I don’t feel that is restricted to this profession. In every industry, when you are new, you do face these things,” she added.

The actress is currently elated with the response to her Bindass’ web series “The Trip”. The show is a coming of age story of four girls who go on a road trip to Thailand for bachelorette as one of them is set to tie the knot.

While Sapna has already worked in the limited series format in Anil Kapoor’s “24”, she says working on “The Trip” was quite an experience.

“I didn’t realise what was liberating until I started this show. The characters, my co-actors, the storyline that was a liberating experience. Medium may change but the process remains the same.”

Sapna says the best part about working on the project was that everybody was confident and secure with their own part.

“We all came on board quickly, within two weeks we were on air. We all did it slightly on impulse. It worked because we were all very comfortable in what we were doing.

Everybody was confident about their part.”