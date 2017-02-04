Kejriwal urges Punjab to vote

Delhi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal whose Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is counting on the voters of Punjab, on Saturday urged the people in the state to go out and vote.

Punjab began voting for all 117 assembly constituencies in the state at 8 a.m.

Kejriwal in his tweets in Hindi and Gurumukhi urged the people to exercise their voting rights to chose the best for their state.

“Today is election day. Everyone must go to vote and take people of your village along with you and vote for honest politics,” Kejirwal asserted in two different tweets.

There are 22,614 polling stations in Punjab. The counting of votes will take place on March 11.