Kasmir braces for another spell of rain, snow

Improvement in night temperatures continued across Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday as the weather office forecast another spell of widespread rain and snow till February 6.

“The minimum temperature was 1.0 degrees Celsius in Srinagar on Saturday while it was 10.8 in Jammu,” an official of the Met department said.

“Leh town also showed improvement in the minimum temperatures as the night’s lowest was minus 4.6 degrees Celsius.”

“The coldest place in the Valley was Gulmarg at minus 4.4 degrees Celsius,” he added.

Another western disturbance is approaching the state and will be active from Saturday night till February 6.

“There would be widespread rain in the Jammu region while the plains of the valley are likely to receive moderate snowfall,” the official said.

Higher reaches of the state are likely to receive heavy snowfall during this period.