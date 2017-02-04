e-books on early signs and symptoms of 35 types of cancer launched

e-books, featuring early signs and symptoms of nearly 35 types of cancer, Sri Ramakrishna Institute of Oncology and Research (SRIOR) today launched

“The e-books in English and Tamil can be downloaded on to the smartphones and tablets and contain symptoms, detection methods and treatment modalities in detail,” SRIOR Director Dr P Guhan told reporters on the sidelines of the launch.

The e-books can be downloaded by clicking on Google Play store and search as Cancer Awareness SRIOR, Guhan said.

He claimed that these e-books are the first of its kind in the world and have a lot of features such as diagrammatic representation of various procedures and methods, which can make it easy for the common man to understand.

This can also create awareness among the public,especially youngsters, who access the digital media a lot, Guhan said.

SRIOR has in the last four years, launched various applications to create awareness about cancer like toll free number for tobacco users, tobacco patient counselling, tool free number for breast cancer and recently a wrist band pen drive for the benefit of women on breast cancer.

SRIOR, in addition to this and as part of World Cancer Day today, also announced a month long prostate screening program which has both modalities of screening–serological and imaging, totally free for cost, Guhan said.

Meanwhile, Kovai Medical Centre and Hospital, which has state-of-the-art equipment for both laparoscopic and robotic surgeries for cancer, launched a signature campaign to create awareness on prevention of the cancer.