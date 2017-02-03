Modi a ‘shameless dictator’: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday called Prime Minister Narendra Modi “a shameless dictator” after the Income Tax Department sought derecognition of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for allegedly filing “false and fabricated” audit reports on donations.

Terming as “Modiji’s dirty tricks” the I-T Department’s move asking the Election Commission of India to cancel the AAP’s status as a political party, Kejriwal said the government was doing it because the BJP was headed for a defeat at the hands of his party in the Punjab and Goa elections where voting takes place on Saturday.

“Losing badly in Goa n Punjab, he (PM Modi) tries to de-register the winning party 24 hours before elections. Shameless dictator,” the AAP convenor tweeted.

According to some media reports, the I-T Department has submitted a report to the poll panel alleging that the AAP had filed “false and fabricated” audit reports in 2013-14 and 2014-15 and hence “the registration of the AAP as a trust and as a party could be revisited and cancelled”.

Kejriwal also tweeted a link of the news article in a national daily about the I-T Department report to the election panel.