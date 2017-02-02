Trinamool walks out of RS, alleges political vendetta

Trinamool Congress members walked out of the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, alleging that the central government was indulging in “politics of vendetta”.

Soon after the house met for the day at 11 a.m., Trinamool member Derek O’Brien alleged that the government was harassing his party’s members for opposing demonetistion.

“Government is indulging in politics of vendetta against the opposition. This is a very serious issue. We may have political differences on issues but this is not done,” O’Brien said.

In his reply, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said the agencies were investigating a chit fund scam and there was no political vendetta against anybody.

Dissatisfied with the government’s response the Trinamool members walked out of the house.