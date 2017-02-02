Reasons to Watch Rangoon

Stellar star cast, backdrop of the film, Vishal Bhardwaj’s love with the period script and Kangana Ranaut’s presence is one of the major reason to watch Rangoon this February

It’s around two weeks and the most awaited Bollywood flick Rangoon trailer has more than 1.3 crore views on the YouTube — an indication about the way film’s release is being awaited by the Hindi film lovers. The vishal Bhardwaj’s flicks have always been noticed for its different flavor and Rangoon is exactly the same.

The upcoming Indian Hindi-language drama film, directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Viacom 18 Motion Pictures is a period film set during World War II (1939-1945) and supposedly portrays the life and times of Mary Ann Evans aka Fearless Nadia, Bollywood’s first original stunt-woman still remembered for her fiery role in the movie Hunterwali. It stars Kangana Ranaut, Shahid Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles. The film is scheduled for release on 24 February 2017.

Vishal Bhardwaj was supposed to shoot the film after Omkara (2006). However, the film was stalled for unknown reasons. It was previously titled Julia. The screenplay was written by Matthew Robbins, who previously collaborated for 7 Khoon Maaf (2011).

The music for the film is composed by Vishal Bhardwaj, while the lyrics have been penned by Gulzar. The first song titled ‘Bloody Hell’ from the movie was released on 11 January 2017, along with the music video. The full movie soundtrack was unveiled on January 18 and it consists a total of total of 12 songs, including the movie theme song.

While we have been playing it on the loop to soak in the bygone era, here are seven reasons why you should bookmark this film as a must-watch for the month of February.

STELLAR STAR CAST

Shahid Kapoor is one of the young talents who is striking a perfect balance between content-driven films and commercial potboilers. People who thought of him as a chocolate-boy hero at the initial years of his career were in for a huge surprise when he displayed his acting prowess in films like Kaminey, Haider and Udta Punjab. Saif Ali Khan’s last few releases may not have struck gold at the box office. But, that doesn’t make him short of being a cinematic treat to watch on the big screen. Last but not the least, the lady who needs no introduction- Kangana Ranaut!

The powerhouse trio backed by a terrific supporting cast makes this film a must-watch!

FILM’S BACKDROP

Making a period film isn’t a cakewalk. One needs to pay extra attention to the fine detailing to maintain the authenticity of the period in which the story is based. Going by the first glimpse of the trailer, director Vishal Bhardwaj has managed to tick off all the boxes in the checklist and we are left mighty impressed! Who must have thought that a Bollywood film based in the times of World War II could look so cool!

FINE TUNED DIALOGUE

History can be boring even if it’s based in the fictional world. But, when you have a maverick director like Vishal Bhardwaj holding the reins, be sure that there’s some going to be some witty word-play to keep you engaged. The dialogues of Rangoon seem to be perfect blend of humour, passion and intensity. And yes, special mention for the background score too!

KANGANA’S CHARACTER

Looks like yet another award-winning performance by Kangana Ranaut is in store. She is at her feisty best and her character seems to be loosely inspired by Fearless Nadia, actress and a stuntwoman who was one of India’s first female lead and Noor Inayat Khan, the spy who worked for the Allied forces during World War II. Watch out for the scene in the trailer where the ‘Toofan Ki Beti’ says ‘Bloody Hell’ in a totally badass way!

EPIC SETS, WAR SCENES

The moment you dig into the trailer of Rangoon, you get to see some fantastical shot war scenes. Let’s keep our fingers crossed that we get to see some more much stuff in the film.

CHEMISTRY OF KANGANA-SHAHID-SAIF

What’s love without passion and madness? The trailer already gave us a peek of some intensely passionate moments between Shahid and Kangana. The duo even get dirty in the middle of mud. Too hot to handle, isn’t it! Yes, there is even Saif to complete the love triangle in the film.

VISHAL BHARDWAJ

Vishal had teamed up with Saif for Omkara. Whereas, Shahid had been a part of his films Kaminey and Haider. This is for the first time that the director has roped in these two actors together for a film. Hence, talks of our Bebo Kareena Kapoor’s ex-flame and hubby Saif Ali Khan’s onscreen rivalry are bound to set the silver screen ablaze. ‘Two’ much fun!