Two new incentives to boost BHIM app adoption

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Wednesday announced two new schemes to boost the adoption of BHIM (Bharat Interface for Money) digital payment app.

“Nearly 125 lakh people have adopted the BHIM app. Government will launch two new schemes — a referral bonus and a cash back scheme for merchants — to promote the use of BHIM,” Jaitely said while presenting the Union Budget 2017-18 in the Lok Sabha.

Launched on December 30, the Unified Payments Interface (UPI)-based BHIM app is currently available on Google’s Play Store.