Theatre is my first love: Himani Shivpuri

Mumbai, In a career spanning over three decades, she has tasted success in all the three mediums — films, TV shows and theatre. However, renowned actress Himani Shivpuri says theatre will always remain her “first love” as it rejuvenates her and “creatively satisfies” her as an actor.

“My favourite medium is theatre. It is my first love. It will always be special to me. I am grateful to do TV shows also,” Himani told IANS on the launch of her new show “Ek Vivah Aisa Bhi”.

“When I was doing big blockbusters 15 years ago, people used to say, ‘Why are you doing TV side by side?’ It was not considered a big medium at that time. But I said, ‘TV gave me recognition, so I will not stop doing shows’.”

“Theatre has this one negative aspect that it is known to only those who see it live. But TV is like a newspaper. And I feel film makes you immortal as you get remembered for your roles. Still, I prefer theatre as it satisfies me creatively,” she added.

Himani, who has appeared in shows like “Humrahi”, “Hasratein” and “Sasural Simar Ka”, says since the last two years, she has been busy working in theatre productions.

“I had taken a break from TV for two years. TV, as a medium, is here to stay. I did theatre for two years to rejuvenate myself,” said the actress, who will be seen as Kalawati in “Ek Vivah Aisa Bhi”.

“There were lots of roles which were offered to me during that break, but this role seemed different. I think it’s the first time that such a type of mother-in-law is coming on Indian television,” she added.

“Ek Vivah Aisa Bhi” is a daily soap, but Himani says she feels happy to see a lot of finite series coming up on Indian TV.

“I remember when people used to ask my, ‘Why are we stretching the timeline of the TV shows so much?’ I used to say to them that you people are watching it, that’s why it’s working. I am happy that now a lot of finite series are coming up. It’s a very positive sign,” she said.

Talking about her upcoming film projects, she said: “I am doing a comedy film with Krushna Abhishek. I have a strong role in it. Also, I am doing another film, which focuses on how the unemployed youth gets trapped in terrorism.”

“Ek Vivah Aisa Bhi” will be aired on &TV starting from February 6.