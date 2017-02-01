Maur bomb blast blame lies on Kejriwal’s shoulders: Amarinder

Patiala, Accusing AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal of promoting extremist forces like Khalistan Commando Force in Punjab, Congress state chief Amarinder Singh today said the bomb blast in Maur Mandi of Bathinda showed that the terror cells of the Khalistanis were again getting active.

Kejriwal, who had allegedly stayed at a KCF extremist’s house in Punjab, was fanning terror forces through his actions, led by the dangerous mix of the AAP extreme left and extreme right ideologies, he said.

Amarinder said, “Pakistan’s spy agency ISI was waiting for such opportunities, triggered by extremist violence in India, to strike at the nation.”

“Fascist forces” like AAP and the Akali Dal, whose leader Parkash Singh Badal was to be blamed for the “increasing incidents of religious sacrilege” in the state, could go to any extent to “grab power”, he said.

“The Maur bomb blast in Bathinda, in which five persons were killed, including two children, showed that the inoperative terror cells of the Khalistanis were again getting active,” the PPCC president said.

Amarinder said he had been repeatedly cautioning the Election Commission about entry of more than 40,000 outsiders, brought in by AAP from states like Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh, but the poll body failed to take any action.

Replying to a question, he said blame for the incident went to Kejriwal, who had been encouraging fascism and even if AAP is not “directly involved” in the explosion, it was clearly promoting extremist ideology and forces.

“Kejriwal obviously does not care who lives or dies,” Amarinder said stressing the need to keep “AAP out of Punjab”.

“The AAP leader seemed not to realise the implications of such actions, the Punjab Congress president said, adding Kejriwal will soon discover that “if you play with fire you are also bound to get burnt.”

He said, “Information revealed that two bombs had been planted in Maur to explode during the roadshow of the Congress candidate, but, fortunately, the second one did not go off.”

He expressed his sympathies with the families of the victims.

Attacking Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal for allegedly promoting fascism, Amarinder said he was responsible for the growing incidents of sacrilege in the state.

“This was not impossible considering that even the RSS was found to be involved in the 1984 riots,” he claimed.

He alleged the Nabha jail break was also engineered by the Badals, who were trying desperately to “disrupt” the poll process as they are facing imminent defeat and wanted to spread fear among the electorate by letting loose armed gangs to pressurise the people into voting for the Akalis.