J&k assembly adjourned after clashes

The Jammu and Kashmir assembly was Wednesday adjourned for half an hour following uproar and clashes between the ruling party and the opposition leaders in which one marshal of the house was injured.

Furniture was broken and mikes uprooted inside the state assembly here after Speaker Kavinder Gupta failed to restore order in the house.

Immediately after the house met, opposition leader and former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah stood up and asked the Speaker to resign since he had neither decided on expunging the remarks of Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti regarding Article 370 nor had the Peoples Democratic Party Chief Minister made a statement in the house to clarify her stand.

The Speaker told the house he had examined the record of Monday’s proceedings and had found nothing repugnant which needed to be expunged.

Upon this, senior National Conference leader and former Speaker of the assembly Muhammad Akbar Lone clashed with senior Bharatiya Janata Party Minister Choudhary Lal Singh. They had heated verbal exchanges and gestures.

Meanwhile, some furniture were broken inside the house during the ruckus.

An uprooted mike hurled in the air hit a marshal of the house on his head.

The injured marshal was evacuated for treatment and the Speaker adjourned the house amid chaos.

Mehbooba Mufti was not present in the house during this pandemonium.