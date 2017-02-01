Budget clueless, full of hollow words: Mamata

Kolkata, Terming the Union Budget 2017 as “clueless and misleading”, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claimed it has no road map and is full of jugglery of numbers and hollow words.

“A controversial #Budget2017 which is clueless, useless, baseless, missionless and actionless. Heartless No roadmap for the country or the future from a government that has lost all its credibility,” Banerjee said on Twitter.

“Tax payers still have restrictions on withdrawals. Remove all restrictions immediately. And where are the figures for #DeMonetisation? Misleading. Full of jugglery of numbers and hollow words which mean nothing,” she said.

Keeping up its protest against demonetisation, Trinamool Congress on Monday had decided not to attend Parliament on the first two days of the session which began yesterday with the President’s address. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley today presented the budget.

The ruling party in West Bengal has been at loggerheads with the Modi government over the issue of demonetisation and the arrest of its two MPs by CBI in connection with alleged chitfund scam.