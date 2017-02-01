Bollywood Dairy

Priyanka Looks SIZZLING HOT in Baywatch Second Teaser

Baywatch’s Victoria Leeds aka Priyanka Chopra is all set to freeze the summer with her dangerously sizzling looks in her upcoming Hollywood debut. While we can totally relate to that tagline as we just can’t wait for summer to come, this latest tease shared by the actress is quite contradictory. She is dangerous and she is going to freeze all the fun for Dwayne, Zac and others at the beach.

Priyanka shared her video and captioned it, “Here’s a free lesson for all the rookies: She’s as dangerous as they come… don’t fall for her charm. #SummerIsComing #BeBaywatch” Well, PeeCee, we’ll try to not fall for it but it’s going to be pretty damn difficult if you continue to share such sizzling teasers!

Disha Patani Goes TOPLESS for Dabboo Ratnani Calendar

The name of Bollywood’s ace photographer Dabboo Ratnani has become synonymous with his iconic annual celebrity calendar. Following the trend, this year too Daboo Ratnani photographed many top rated celebrities in their hot and glamorous avatars. The one star who has caught everyone’s eyes is MS Dhoni: The Untold Story star Disha Patani.

Disha Patani has set the temperature soaring in the chill of January as she posed topless for Dabboo Ratnani. Disha posted her stunning photo shoot on her social media account giving a glimpse of this year’s Daboo Ratnani’s calendar. The calendar was release on January 11th. It seems that Disha and controversy have become part and parcel these days. She is hitting headlines for her rumoured dating with Tiger Shroff too.

Anushka Sharma to Do CAMEO in Sanjay Dutt’s Biopic

Anushka Sharma who worked with Rajkumar Hirani in Aamir Khan Starrer PK will be seen working with the director again! The actress will be seen sharing screen space with Ranbir Kapoor in Sanjay Dutt’s biopic. But before you raise your expectation levels, let us clear that Anushka Sharma will do a cameo in this film. As informed by our sources, the actress instantly agreed for a cameo when director Rajkumar Hirani approached her for it.

“Anushka hasn’t done any special appearances for anyone so far, but she loves and respects Raju sir a lot. So, she agreed to do the cameo. She has already begun shooting for her part from Tuesday (January 17),” says an insider, adding that Hirani is shooting the film in “complete secrecy”.

Christmas 2017 Release to Witness CLASH OF EXES at Box Office

Former lovers Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif are set to clash against each other this Christmas. Rajkumar Hirani, director of the Sanjay Dutt biopic which stars Ranbir Kapoor, said in a Mumbai Mirror interview that he intends to release the film this Christmas. He said, “It goes on the floors today, January 14, and Sanju will give the clap. We are one big family. We hope to wrap it up by June and are targeting a Christmas 2017 release.”

Interestingly, the Christmas slot has already been booked by Yash Raj Films. YRF will release its big-ticket entertainer Tiger Zinda Hai, a sequel to Kabir Khan’s blockbuster, Ek Tha Tiger. Tiger Zinda Hai sees a new director in Ali Abbas Zafar (Sultan) and is toplined by Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif.

Sonakshi to GO GRAY in Her Coming Flick Ittefaq

Sonakshi Sinha is quite excited about playing a grey character in her next, Ittefaq. The film, a modern-day remake of the Rajesh Khanna- Nanda 1969 whodunit hit of the same name, will see her teaming up with Sidharth Malhotra. Ittefaq is expected to roll in February.

The actress says, “The script has been modernized, and my part has shades of grey. It’s not entirely like Nanda’s. This is the first time I will be playing such a character and I’m excited about that. It’s the novelty of the part that drew me to it,” adding “Sidharth is a little occupied with some professional commitments, and we’ll start as soon as he gets done. I’ve known him socially, but this is the first time we’re working together.”

Vidya Balan OPTS OUT of Kamala Das Biopic

Popular actor Vidya Balan has pulled out of a planned biopic on the controversial poetess Kamala Das with the film director saying her exit could be linked to his own troubles with the Hindu brigade. An iconoclast, Das, who died in 2009, had embraced Islam towards the end of her life and changed her name to Kamala Surayya. Reports in local media say a range of Hindu outfits, including the Shiv Sena, are opposed to Balan donning the role of the controversial figure.

The director Kamaluddin Muhammed, better known as Kamal, told that Balan was initially thrilled to essay the role of Kamala, known for her bold writings and utterances. But she changed the shooting schedule of the movie titled Aami twice citing inconveniences.