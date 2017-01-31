Supreme Court refuses to stay Tamil Nadu amendment on Jallikattu

The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to stay the Tamil Nadu government amendment permitting Jallikattu and told the state government that it was its primary responsibility to maintain law and order.

Issuing notice on a plea seeking stay on the amendment permitting the popular bull-taming sport, the bench comprising Justice Dipak Misra and Justice Rohinton Nariman, took exception to the manner in which the Supreme Court verdict was sought to be openly defied.

“We are only concerned with the court’s honour, which we we all share,” the bench told the senior counsel appearing for Tamil Nadu government.