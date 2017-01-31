Priyanka Chopra to debut on Colbert’s show

Los Angeles, After joining Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon on their hit chat shows, Indian actress Priyanka Chopra will be making her debut on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”.

According to a statement on Tuesday, Priyanka, who is making strides in American showbiz with TV show “Quantico”, will appear on comedian Stephen Colbert’s show to promote her upcoming movie “Baywatch”.

The episode will air in India on Star World Premiere HD on February 7.

The “Baywatch” movie is based on the hugely popular 1990s TV series of the same name. And Priyanka essays Victoria Leeds in it.

Directed by Seth Gordon, “Baywatch” also features Zac Efron, Alexandra Daddario, Kelly Rohrbach, Ilfenesh Hadera, Jon Bass, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, David Hasselhoff and Pamela Anderson.

For now, the actress is also busy shooting for the second season of her hit show “Quantico”.