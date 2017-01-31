Estranged SP leader Shivpal Yadav to float new party

Lucknow, Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Shivpal Yadav, who has been sidelined in the party by nephew and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, on Tuesday announced that he would be floating a new party after the assembly elections.

Shivpal Yadav, who had a series of run ins with Akhilesh Yadav, was addressing a rally in Jaswantnagar of Etawah district after filing his nomination for the assembly polls as a Samajwadi Party candidate.

“We will float a new political party after March 11,” Shivpal, a close confidant of Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, said.

“I am thankful (to the Samajwadi Party) that I was given a ticket. Otherwise, I would have contested as an independent candidate. People wanted me to contest.”