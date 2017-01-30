Now book tickets online for major tourist spots in Delhi

Delhiites can now book their tickets online for major tourist attractions in the national capital with the AAP government today launching the project on a pilot basis.

In a bid to promote tourism in the city, Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC) has entered into an agreement with BookMyShow for an online ticketing platform on pilot project basis, an official statement said.

“Delhi government has taken the lead in giving the tourism sector a digital push through this partnership,” Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra told reporters.

DTTDC through BookMyShow will offer online ticketing for major tourist attractions including Dilli Haats at INA, Janakpuri and Pitampura, The Garden of Five Senses, Guru Teg Bahadur Memorial and the Delhi Hop On Hop Off shuttles (HO-HO), and all other entry tickets/ events and paid shows, etc.

The registration, entry and other ticketing details of all events being organised by Delhi Tourism in the state will be posted on the BookMyShow platform, it said.