Mukherjee greets Nauru on its National Day

New Delhi, President Pranab Mukherjee on Monday extended greetings and felicitations to the government and people of the Republic of Nauru on the eve of Nauru’s National Day.

In a message to Nauru President Baron Divavesi Waqa, Mukherjee said: “On behalf of the government, the people of India and on my own behalf, I convey warm greetings to your Excellency, the government and people of the Republic of Nauru on the occasion of your National Day.”

“Please accept, Excellency, my best wishes for your good health and success and for the progress and prosperity of the friendly people of the Republic of Nauru,” he was quoted as saying by an official release here.

“The traditional relationship of friendship and cooperation between our two countries has been growing stronger and has diversified to our shared satisfaction,” Mukherjee added.

India’s dialogue with the Pacific Island Countries under the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation, particularly the FIPIC-I Summit held in Suva in November 2014 and FIPIC-II Summit in Jaipur in August 2015, has given us opportunities to better understand and address the challenges faced by the Pacific Island countries, the President said.

Mukherjee also talked about collaboration between the two countries in creating a centre for excellence in Information Technology and initiative in solar electrification of two hundred homes in Oceanian country Nauru.

“I am confident that the fruitful cooperation between India and the Republic of Nauru will continue to bring benefit to both our peoples,” he added.