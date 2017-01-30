Common man Manveer Gurjar wins ‘Bigg Boss 10’

Manveer Gurjar from Noida has pipped celebrity contestants VJ Bani Judge and beauty queen Lopamudra Raut to win the tenth season of “Bigg Boss”.

Bani emerged as the first runner up, while Lopa was announced as the second runner up at last night’s finale episode of the Salman Khan-hosted show.

Manveer’s best friend and confidant in the house, Manu Punjabi, was the fourth finalist but he quit the game after accepting the offer made by Bigg Boss to take Rs 10 Lakh and go home.

“I feel extremely happy now. I have lived this journey, fought my way, and now sitting here as a winner I feel I’ve done everything from my heart. This is the result of being honest,” Manveer told.

Along with the title, Manveer received cash prize of Rs 40 lakh out of which his father pledged to donate fifty per cent of the amount to the show’s host Salman Khan’s Being Human charity.

This season, for the first time celebrities were pitted against commoners, who were known as Indiawaale.

By winning the show, Manveer lived up to this year’s tagline – “Indiawaalo ise apna hi ghar samjho”.

Despite being a commoner, Manveer’s win does not come as a surprise as over his three-month long stay inside the Bigg Boss house, he was successful in winning the audiences’ hearts, thanks to his simplicity, straightforwardness and dedication towards the game.

Thr rustic boy not only outlasted many successful names of the film and television industry, on the show, but even got highest votes in the finale.

Apart from the winner announcement, “Bigg Boss 10” grand finale saw a lot of entertaining performances.

Salman kicked off the finale by performing on his songs “Mera Hi Jalwa” and “Aaj Ki Party”. Evicted contestants Gaurav Chopra, Rohan Mehra, Mona Lisa, Nitibha Kaul, Lokesh Kumari and Navin Prakash joined him on stage.

Colors’ upcoming show “Dil Se Dil” tak cast Siddharth Shukla and Rashami Desai interacted with the four finalists.

The evening also saw Neha Dhupia and Sohail Khan promoting their upcoming comedy show “Chhote Miyan”.

Music composer Shankar Mahadevan interacted with Salman to introduce the new Colors reality show “Rising Star”, which he is judging.

Making the grand finale a night to remember, was a string of performances by “Naagin” stars Mouni Roy and Karanvir Bohra. Former “Bigg Boss” contestant Karishma Tanna shook a leg with Salman on the stage.