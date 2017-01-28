Mortar shell found in South Delhi park

Delhi Police on Saturday recovered a mortar shell from a park here that raised an alarm leading to immediate evacuation. A National Security Guard team was pressed into action to defuse the shell, a police officer said.

The shell was found lying abandoned at the Delhi Development Authority park in Kishangarh in South Delhi.

The police said they received a call at around 8.30 a.m. about a suspicious object lying in the park.

A police official identified the object as a mortar shell and the area was cordoned off.

“The area was evacuated as a precautionary measure as per procedure. An NSG team was called for transporting and defusing the mortar shell,” Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Chinmoy Biswal said.

Meanwhile, as an interim measure, the shell which appeared old and corroded, was secured by a bomb blanket sourced from the district Bomb Disposal Squad, Biswal added.