Modi lambasts Congress for ‘defaming’ Punjab

Jalandhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hit out at the Congress for “defaming” Punjab for political gain, and urged the state’s people to teach them a lesson in the February 4 assembly elections.

Kick-starting the election campaign for Bharatiya Janata Party-Shiromani Akali Dal combine with a rally in this Punjab city, he said that Punjab, “the land of braves”, is an important state.

“There are many states in India but Punjab is more than that. It enhances country’s pride,” Modi said.

Attacking the Congress, he said it is “history” now. “It can do nothing,” he said, accusing

it of defaming the state.