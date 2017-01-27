Javed Akhtar pens new Parle-G campaign

New Delhi, Veteran writer-lyricist Javed Akhtar has been roped in to write the new campaign, titled “Bharat Ka Apna Biscuit”, for Parle Products Parle-G.

The campaign brings back memories of the origin of the biscuit and further strengthens its positioning as one of India’s most loved home grown brands.

Keeping the essence of Parle-G’s previous ad campaign, “Roko Mat Toko Mat” alive, the new campaign highlights how young Indians, through their innovation and contributions in various fields, have been instrumental in making India a progressive and popular nation globally.

With the new television commercial, the brand aims to bring back the nostalgia associated with Parle-G and celebrate its journey in India’s evolution and success.

“Parle-G, which is one of the most loved brands of India, has always been a champion of excellence and today it continues to be a part of India’s advancement as a global economy,” said Mayank Shah, Category Head, Parle Products Pvt. Ltd.

The campaign will be promoted through a 360-degree approach starting with a TV commercial. It will be supported by a digital campaign and movie partnerships with

“Raees” and “Kaabil”.