Essaying role of sardar was a challenge: Anil Kapoor

DayAfter

Mumbai, Actor Anil Kapoor says playing the role of a turbaned Sikh in his upcoming film was a challenge.

“Essaying the role of a sardar is a challenge. This is the first time I will be wearing a turban for a full-fledged role and for me it is a crown and a symbol of pride,” Anil said in a statement.

“Wearing a turban comes with a big responsibility and I am glad that Anees Bazmee, Sony Pictures and Cine1 Production chose me for this film,” he added.

In the Anees Bazmee-directed film the 60-year-old actor’s look has been designed by Kunal Rawal.

“Mubarakan” for the very first time, will bring together the real life ‘Chacha-Bhatija’ jodi of Anil and Arjun Kapoor

The movie also stars Ileana D’cruz and Athiya Shetty.

It will be releasing on July 28.

 