Essaying role of sardar was a challenge: Anil Kapoor January 27, 2017DayAfter Mumbai, Actor Anil Kapoor says playing the role of a turbaned Sikh in his upcoming film was a challenge. “Essaying the role of a sardar is a challenge. This is the first time I will be wearing a turban for a full-fledged role and for me it is a crown and a symbol of pride,” Anil said in a statement. “Wearing a turban comes with a big responsibility and I am glad that Anees Bazmee, Sony Pictures and Cine1 Production chose me for this film,” he added. In the Anees Bazmee-directed film the 60-year-old actor’s look has been designed by Kunal Rawal. “Mubarakan” for the very first time, will bring together the real life ‘Chacha-Bhatija’ jodi of Anil and Arjun Kapoor The movie also stars Ileana D’cruz and Athiya Shetty. It will be releasing on July 28.
Mumbai, Actor Anil Kapoor says playing the role of a turbaned Sikh in his upcoming film was a challenge.
“Essaying the role of a sardar is a challenge. This is the first time I will be wearing a turban for a full-fledged role and for me it is a crown and a symbol of pride,” Anil said in a statement.
“Wearing a turban comes with a big responsibility and I am glad that Anees Bazmee, Sony Pictures and Cine1 Production chose me for this film,” he added.
In the Anees Bazmee-directed film the 60-year-old actor’s look has been designed by Kunal Rawal.
“Mubarakan” for the very first time, will bring together the real life ‘Chacha-Bhatija’ jodi of Anil and Arjun Kapoor
The movie also stars Ileana D’cruz and Athiya Shetty.
It will be releasing on July 28.