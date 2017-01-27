Bodies of four soldiers recovered, Kashmir avalanches toll now 14

The bodies of four more Indian Army soldiers were recovered on Friday from under the debris of an avalanche in Gurez sector on the LoC, raising the deaths in the tragedy to 14.

Defence sources said the four soldiers were earlier reported missing after an avalanche hit an army patrol on the Line of Control in the Gurez sector.

At least 10 soldiers were killed and four others were reported missing after two avalanches hit an army post and an army patrol in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Wednesday and Thursday.

According to police officials in Bandipora, seven soldiers were rescued from the debris of the avalanches. Those rescued included a Junior Commissioned Officer.

The bodies of 10 soldiers were found while four others were then reported missing.