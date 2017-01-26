‘Sairat’ is ‘Marathi wonder’, says Big B

Mumbai, Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has lauded the 2016 Marathi blockbuster “Sairat” by calling it a “Marathi wonder”.

“Oh …!! and saw the film ‘Sairat’, the Marathi wonder… What a great cinematic experience… What a movie,” Amitabh tweeted on Wednesday.

Directed by Nagraj Manjule, the film talks about the relationship between two teenagers who face several challenges before eloping.

The film is said to be one of the highest grossing Marathi films.

“Sairat”, which released on April 29 last year, is Manjule’s second feature movie after “Fandry”, which bagged the ‘Indira Gandhi Award for Best First Film of a Director’ at the 61st National Film Awards.