Raees beats Kaabil in box office battle

Shah Rukh Khan starrer “Raees” has raced ahead of Hrithik Roshan’s ” Kaabil” at the box office after both films opened simultaneously on Wednesday.

Rahul Dholakia directed “Raees” starring Shah Rukh as a bootlegger, has garnered more than Rs 20 crore while Hrithik’s film “Kaabil” helmed by Sanjay Gupta has earned over Rs 10 crore at the box office on day one.

“‘Raaes’ had a better opening as it did Rs 19-20 crore business on day one while ‘Kaabil’ made Rs 10.5 crore at the box office. Shah Rukh is a bigger star, also people are liking the story of ‘Raees’ so it has affected ‘Kaabil’,” distributor Rajesh Thadani said.

According to Thadani, “Raees” opened in 3500 screens while “Kaabil” opened in 2700 screens.

“The occupancy for ‘Raaes’ was 60-70 percent yesterday while for ‘Kaabil’ it was 25-35 percent occupancy. Today the morning shows were housefull for both the films,” he said.

Another distributor Akshay Rathi too said that Shah Rukh’s movie had an edge over Hrithik’s “Kaabil” in theatres.

“Both the films are doing well at the Box office and world mouth for both of them is positive. ‘Raees’ has earned Rs 17 crore while ‘Kaabil’ Rs 10.4 crore on Day 1 (yesterday).

“What works for ‘Raees’ is the presence of Shah Rukh Khan who has been a star since longtime, the film has mass appeal, great dialogues and songs. Even ‘Kaabil’ has content,” Rathi said.

According to him the collection for both the films is bound to increase today as it is a holiday.

“It was a working Wednesday yesterday still both the films did well. Today is the best day as its holiday for both the movies,” he added.

Manoj Desai, Executive Director of Gaiety, Galaxy and Maratha Mandir cinema, said both the films are being appreciated.

“At our theatres ‘Raees’ had 100 percent occupancy and ‘Kaabil’ had 90 percent,” he said.

As per a statement released by the makers of “Raees” that has Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Pakistani actress Mahira Khan in lead alongside SRK, the crime-thriller has earned Rs 20.42 crore despite a mid week, working day.

According to makers of “Kaabil”, the Hrithik Roshan-Yami Gautam starrer which is produced by Rakesh Roshan opened to 40 percent theatre share in multiplexes and single screens theatres yesterday. It collected Rs 10.43 crore on day one.