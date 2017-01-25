Sussanne’s opinion means the world to me: Hrithik Roshan

Mumbai, It has been three years since Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan parted ways, but the actor says his former wife’s opinion still matters a lot to him. He also says while he still believes in love, he won’t give marriage another chance.

In an interview for his latest release “Kaabil”, Hrithik counted his blessings and said he feels “cool, calm and open to all feedback”.

Q. Sussanne saw the film and praised you to the skies. Many who have seen the film say this is your best performance to date?

I am so relieved. I am so glad Sussanne liked the film. Her opinion means the world to me. I am the happiest when people say “Kaabil” truly is a small film with the largest heart in the world. Some were surprised, others seem shocked. It is truly overwhelming for dad, Sanjay Gupta, Yami Gautam and myself.

Q. How do you think its simultaneous release with “Raees” will affect your film?

No idea. All kinds of permutations and combinations are possible. I want the very best for both the films.

Q. The promos and teasers of “Kaabil” are a rage. Did you expect such a response?

To be honest, yes. Because they impacted me too.

Q. 2016 was not such a great year for Hindi cinema. Where do you think our films are going wrong?

I don’t blame the films that are being made. It is better and more constructive to blame the work culture and the overall mental benchmark. Most filmmakers just want to get by, not do something that will stand out over and above the rut.

Q. What according to you is the solution?

Specialisation and division of labour is so important. That is the primary reason Hollywood is where it is. Even if you are the grip or clapper boy on the set, you take pride in your work. You don’t allow it to be seen as small work, and you take full responsibility. That kind of work ethic then seeps into everything you do in filmmaking.

Q. So you feel our films will improve if everyone does his job?

Yes, (exercise) division — specialise in what you do and don’t start doing other people’s work, concentrate on your own job. And allow others the freedom to surprise you with their own style. Stop wanting to control everything. Having said that, our cinema has immense potential. In “Kaabil”, I experienced what I am talking about. So I know it’s happening.

Q. “Kaabil” is a thriller, but it’s also an intense love story?

Yes, correctly said. It’s really a family audience film. My mother’s compliments mean the world to me. She having loved my work and the movie, means it’s a movie for everyone. Especially families. In other cases, she has been completely blunt, I must say. So I know the happiness this time is genuine.

Q. Your character in “Kaabil” goes all out for love. How far would you go for your love?

To the end of the world. And then some more.

Q. Would you give love and marriage another chance in your life?

Not marriage. No marriage for me, at least as far as I can see. Love fulfils me everyday. I am content and extremely enthusiastic about my life.