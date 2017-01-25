Supreme Court to hear plea against TN law permitting Jallikattu on Jan 30

The Supreme Court is likely to hear on January 30 a batch of petitions by animal rights groups challenging the validity of a Tamil Nadu law permitting Jallikattu.

A bench headed by Justice Dipak Misra said that in all likelihood a bench comprising of him and Justice Rohinton Fali Nariman would hear the plea on Monday on the bull-taming sport that is held in the state during Pongal.

Misra also referred to Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi’s mentioning on January 24, about an intent of the government to withdraw a January 7 notification permitting the ancient sport.

Senior counsel Abhishek Manu Singhvi also told the court that they have filed an application pointing out that the state law permitting Jallikattu was repugnant to the provisions of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

While senior counsel C.A. Sundram told the apex court that they had nothing to do with the government decision to withdraw the 2016 notification as they made substantive prayers and had nothing to do with the withdrawal.