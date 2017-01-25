High danger avalanche warning in JK, Himachal

A ‘high danger’ avalanche warning was issued today for some avalanche-prone slopes of Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh.

Chandigarh-based Snow and Avalanche Study Establishment (SASE) issued the warning valid for the next 24 hours starting at 5 PM today.

A SASE advisory said “high danger” warning is in place for avalanche prone slopes in Kupwara, Bandipora, Anantnag, Baramulla, Ganderbal, Kulgam, Budgam, Poonch, Rajouri, Ramban, Reasi, Doda and Kishtwar districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

High-danger avalanche warning for the same period has also been issued for avalanche prone slopes in Kullu, Chamba, Lahaul and Spiti, Mandi, Kangra, Sirmour and Kinnaur districts of Himachal Pradesh.

“People are advised to keep clearing the snow deposition from rooftops of their houses/bunkers to avoid damages,” it said.

SASE said fresh snowfall had occurred at many places in both the states since yesterday.

Banihal Top (19 cm), Haddan Taj (85 cm), Gulmarg (81 cm), Drass (55 cm) in Jammu and Kashmir, and Solang Nala (22 cm), Dhundi (116 cm) and Patsio (15 cm) in Himachal Pradesh had received fresh snowfall, it added.

Meanwhile, an army officer and four members of a family were killed in avalanches in Ganderbal and Bandipora districts of Kashmir today.