Abu Dhabi Crown Prince gets ceremonial welcome

New Delhi, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi H.H. Mohammed Bin Zayed here on Wednesday received a ceremonial welcome by President Pranab.

Mohammad Bin Zayed arrived in India on Tuesday and was recieved by Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself.

He is the guest of honour for Republic Day 2017.

“Guest of honour for Republic Day 2017, H.H. Mohammed Bin Zayed, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, receives ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Vikas Swarup tweeted along with pictures of the two leaders.