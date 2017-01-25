36 persons get ‘Jeevan Raksha Padaks’

As many as 36 individuals from across the country were today selected for Jeevan Raksha Padaks for their meritorious act of humane nature in saving the life of a person.

The award, which is also conferred posthumously, is given in three categories– Sarvottam Jeevan Raksha Padak, Uttam Jeevan Raksha Padak and Jeevan Raksha Padak.

Those selected for the honour include a highest of five each from Uttar Pradesh and Kerela, four each from Mizoram, Maharashtra and West Bengal, and two each from Karnataka and Chhattisgarh.

Besides them, one each from Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Odisha, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Sikkim and Jammu and Kashmir have also been conferred the awards.

The decoration of the award (medal, certificate signed by the Home Minister and demand draft for lump sum monetary allowance) is presented to the awardee in due course by the respective state government to which the awardee belongs.