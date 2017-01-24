One dies as SRK promotes ‘Raees’ at Vadodara station

Vadodara, One person died and two policemen were injured as crowd went berserk after superstar Shah Rukh Khan arrived at the railway station here last night by August Kranti Rajdhani Express for promotion of his upcoming film “Raees”.

According to the authorities, Farheed Khan Pathan, a local politician, died of cardiac arrest. The deceased was the relative of a journalist, who was travelling in the same train, and came to meet her.

The female journalist, along with her mother got down at Ratlam station at around 2:30 AM and left for Vadodara. The film’s team had arranged transportation for the duo.

Officials at the railway police control room here said, “At around 10.30 PM the train arrived at platform number six of the station and halted for ten minutes.

Shah Rukh’s fans had gathered in large number to have a glimpse of the actor who had boarded the train from Mumbai and is going to Delhi as part of the promotional campaign for his film.”

The crowd went out of control when the train halted and some of them started banging window panes. Police had to resort to mild lathicharge to control the situation.

“When the train started moving, people started running along with it. Due to the rush, one person died of breathlessness and two policemen who were posted there to control the crowd were injured,” the official added.

Despite the incident, massive crowd turned out at Ratlam and Kota stations. Policemen were deployed to control the fans.

The 51-year-old actor had boarded the train from Mumbai Central station for Delhi as part of his promotional campaign ‘Raees by Rail’.

Cricketers Irrfan and Yusuf Pathan were also present at the Vadodara station to meet Shah Rukh.