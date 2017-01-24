Life is back to normal in Tamil Nadu

Life is back to normalcy on Tuesday here and in other parts of Tamil Nadu a day after the violence by supporters of Jallikattu-the bull taming sport.

“The area is calm now. Buses, suburban and metro trains are operating,” a resident of Triplicane told IANS.

Triplicane is near Marina Beach and its streets saw pitched battle on Monday between police and the protesters.

A large contingent of police force is deployed at Marina as a precautionary measure.

The Southern Railway for the first time during the past couple of days did not cancel any train fully, though partial cancellations and rescheduling and diversion of trains were announced.

On Monday police resorted to forcible removal of youth protesting for Jallikattu which in turn resulted in the large scale violence here.

Commissioner of Police Chennai S. George on Monday told reporters that anti-national forces had infiltrated the protest and hence the police action.

In other parts of the state protesters were dispersed by the police.

In the evening the Tamil Nadu assembly passed a law legalising Jallikattu.

The local community at Alanganallur in Madurai announced their decision to hold Jallikattu on February 1.

Alanganallur is famous for the sport.