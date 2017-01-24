Engineer Rashid removed for disrupting J&K assembly proceedings

Independent MLA Engineer Rashid was removed from the Jammu and Kashmir assembly for disrupting its proceedings on Tuesday.

Shouting slogans against the state government, the MLA jumped into the well of the house when the session started.

Rashid alleged that the state government had arrested a teacher who issued the school certificate of the minor, Sahil Ahmad Sheikh, detained under the Public Safety Act (PSA).

Assembly speaker Kavinder Gupta ordered the MLA to be removed after repeated requests failed to calm him down.

On Monday, Rashid waved a school certificate of Sahil that confirmed that the student was a minor.