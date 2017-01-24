19 persons injured in Delhi bus-truck accident

New Delhi, At least 19 persons were injured in an accident after a speeding truck hit a private volvo bus here, Delhi Police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday late night when the bus was coming to Delhi Cantonment area from Mayapuri in west Delhi from a marriage party, police said.

“All the injured persons were admitted to nearby Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital. Three of them were later shifted to AIIMS trauma centre and are said to be critical,” a senior police officer said.

The accused driver and his helper managed to escape from the spot soon after the accident. Police are looking for them, he added.