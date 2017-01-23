New Zealand beat Bangladesh by 9 wickets

Christchurch, New Zealand sealed a remarkable nine-wicket win against Bangladesh in the closing moments of the penultimate days play of the second cricket Test here on Monday.

Chasing a target of 109, New Zealand got home in 18.4 overs to bring a swift end to the Test, effectively winning inside three days with Sunday’s play being washed out entirely and the match beginning late on Monday at the Hagley Oval here, according to ICC’s official website.

Bangladesh had been bowled out for just 173 in 52.5 overs in its second innings with just over an hour’s play left.

But with New Zealand within striking distance of the target, the extra half hour was claimed and Colin de Grandhomme ensured nobody would have to turn up at the ground for the fifth day with 33 not out off 14 balls.

De Grandhomme smacked four sixes, the last two off consecutive balls from Nazmul Hossain’s off-spin when 10 were needed for victory.

Opener Tom Latham was unbeaten on a 59-ball 41, with Jeet Raval (33 off 40) the only man out.

The win took New Zealand to fifth spot in the Test rankings, leapfrogging Pakistan which has now slid to No 6.

Bangladesh, meanwhile, ended a forgettable tour, having lost all three One-Day Internationals, all three Twenty20 Internationals and both Test matches as well as limited-overs tour game against a New Zealand XI.

Southee, the man of the match for cumulative figures of 8 for 142 that included five in the first innings, Wagner (3 for 44) and Trent Boult (3 for 52) all took three wickets each in Bangladesh’s second innings.