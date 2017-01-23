Huge support for Priyanka to play larger role: Congress

New Delhi, The Congress on Monday said party workers wanted Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to play a “larger role” in politics.

Several senior Congress leaders acknowledged her role in striking an alliance with the Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh. The Congress will contest 105 seats and the Samajwadi Party 298 seats.

A Congress leader told IANS that Priyanka Gandhi played a key role in sealing the deal.

“Congress workers are desirous of her playing a larger role in the party. There is a huge amount of support for her which is obvious. When her role is decided, you’ll be informed,” said Congress spokesperson Ajoy Kumar.

Kumar said Congress Vice Prseident Rahul Gandhi requested her and the Congress General Secretary in charge of Uttar Pradesh to get involved in sewing the alliance with the Samajwadi Party.

“Priyanka gandhi has been active in the two Lok Sabha seats Amethi and Rae Bareilly out of choice and we respect her privacy.

“As far as UP elections were concerned, Rahul Gandhi requested Ghulam Nabi Azad and Priyanka Gandhi to sew an alliance with a like-minded party.

“He (Rahul Gandhi) took a decision in the best interest of the party. It has been followed, executed and a wonderful alliance is in place,” he added.