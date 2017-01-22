Good win in tough conditions for England: Woakes

England pacer Chris Woakes expressed happiness to play a part in England’s first victory of the India tour, edging past the hosts by five runs in the third and final One-Day International (ODI) here on Sunday.

Woakes bowled the final over of the innings, with India needing 16 runs with two wickets in hand at the Eden Gardens.

He was blasted for a six and a four in the first two balls of the over. But under tremendous pressure, he kept his composure to restrict India to 316/9, chasing 321/8, to win by a narrow margin.

Woakes, who earlier in the day contributed a crucial 34 runs off 19 balls, with four boundaries and a six, dismissed the dangerous Keda Jadhav (90) in the penultimate over of the match to close in on a hard-fought victory.

Woakes grabbed 2/75 in his 10 overs. He said the conditions were tough, which makes the victory special.

“Not ideal I suppose going for a four and a six in the first two balls, but it feels nice to close it off. The lads bowled really good overs before I came on.

“Suppose you’re bowling to a guy who hasn’t bowled a ball, you hope he didn’t get a hold of it. It was damp, spikes are full of mud, bit slippery at the crease,” Woakes said after the match.

It was England’s first ODI win at the Eden Gardens and Woakes acknowledged beating a formidable India side as a difficult proposition.

“Tough conditions, good to get the win against a tough Indian side in front of this crowd. It was nice to bowl on the pitch but at the same time you miss your length if you get hit for four,” Woakes said.

“It’s something we struggled to do, picking wickets consistently through the middle. Good to close out with a win. My first time here, beautiful ground. We’d have liked to have won the series, but credit to the Indians who have played some really good cricket.”