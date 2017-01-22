England prevent series whitewash with five-run win in 3rd ODI

DayAfter

Kolkata, England defeated India by five runs in the third and final cricket One-day international to prevent a clean sweep at the Eden Gardens, here today.

India won the series 2-1, having won the first two matches of the series in Pune and Cuttack.

Brief Scores:

England: 321 for 8 in 50 overs. (Jason Roy 65, Jonny Bairstow 56, Ben Stokes 57 not out; Hardik Pandya 3/50, Ravindra Jadeja 2/62).

India: 316 for 9 in 60 overs. (Kedar jadhav 90, Hardik Pandya 56, Virat Kohli 55; Ben Stokes 3/63).

 