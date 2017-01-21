It will help to keep your first date short and sweet, and most importantly non-committal, says an expert who has shared dating tips.

Sumesh Menon, Co-Founder and CEO of dating app WOO, tells you how to ace the art of dating:

* Don’t over research: Try to avoid judging a person before a date. Don’t over research about the person as you will end up with a tainted view of what you expect. The fun of going out is getting to know someone new, so allow yourself to let that happen organically.

* Go for like minded individuals: Sharing mutual interest with each other helps you to make your bond stronger. Try to open up to others and to get them to open up to you by listening to them and share your mutual interests as it works best to accomplish your goals.

* Show your innate skills: Don’t pretend or show off and be the real you so that people can understand you better rather than being in an illusion.

* Be expressive: Don’t ever leave your date confused and wondering. Be expressive about your feelings and thoughts. Just be clear in your opinions and judgments. If for some matter you two don’t click, simply inform your partner in the politest manner. You can always be friends with each other.

* Be courteous: Make efforts and be courteous towards the other person. There are small things which are neglected and can make a big difference.