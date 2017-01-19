James Corden matches steps with Deepika Padukone

Mumbai, “The Late Late Show with James Corden” host James Corden matched dance steps of what looked like the popular “Lungi dance” with Indian actress Deepika Padukone on the American talk show.

Deepika, who made her Hollywood debut with the Vin Diesel starrer-“xXx: Return of Xander Cage” this year, tweeted on Thursday that she would be appearing on the show in one of its episodes.

A few videos were also shared on the show’s official account on the micro-blogging site.

In one of the videos, she is seen gesturing ‘namaste’ with Corden in style.

In another, Deepika, dressed in a black and white ensemble, seems to be doing the “Lungi dance” with the host. The caption of the video read: “There has never been a better use of Reggie Watts’s jacket. Look at those moves!”

Another tweet read: “Deepika Padukone says she aspires to be a giant vacuum. We can relate.”

The “Chennai Express” star had also promoted the Hollywood film on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”.